Tehran University to hold intl. arts symposium

Themed “Art and the 4th Dimension”, the symposium aims at elaborating important issues related to the different conceptions of time, space and movement in arts, to point towards other concepts such as reality, force, formation and the hidden dimensions of art.

The two-day event will be divided into four sessions, each with its own speakers and panel of experts. Each session will have a theme related to one of the following subject areas: architecture and urban design, industrial design, visual arts, performing arts and music.

Aficionados can submit their contributions to the event in papers, posters, audio-visual presentations, dynamic models or in any other medium that is relevant to the theme of the symposium.

The deadline for paper submission is Dec.15. The selected papers will be published in the conference proceedings.

Those interested can visit the symposium’s website for more information.

MR/IRN83128935