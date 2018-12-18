Iran ranks 28th in world in high-tech production

In this report recently published by Iran’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), the status of indicators of creative economy in Iran has been described as satisfactory and promising for a high growth in the ICT sector.

According to the report, there are 4,400 knowledge-based companies, 38 technological parks, and 167 technology development centers active in the country.

Meanwhile, Iran is ranked 44th in publication of scientific papers. In terms of quality index of knowledge and education, literacy rate has been reported at 98%, and the country’s ranking in quality of basic science and mathematics is reported at 38th.

The report also puts the number of university students currently studying in Iran at 4.8 million, and the number of higher education centers at 2,500.

Broadband penetration is 85%, 71% of which is cellular connection and the remaining 17% is Wi-Fi connections.

MS/4488214