10th Farabi Intl. Award to honor 17 works on humanities

Farabi International Award is an annual event hosted by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology in collaboration with UNESCO and ISESCO and several domestic scientific and research centers to promote Islamic humanities.

The Award is named in honor of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, known in the West as Alpharabius, a renowned philosopher, jurist, scientist, cosmologist, and mathematician hailing from a Persian family, who lived during the Islamic Golden Age, and is known for his works in the fields of political philosophy, metaphysics, ethics and logic, and influencing many prominent philosophers, like Avicenna and Maimonides.

The event promotes itself as a supporter of the restoration and development of humanities and highlights the need for theorizing in the field of humanities, given the effective role of the field in the development of countries’ national strength and improvement of their international status.

The Award receives and selects works for two categories of young (under 35 years) and adult, and in terms of territory, covers both domestic and foreign areas. While research works on humanities are the priority in selection, correction of historical, literary, and philosophical texts, theorization and criticism, and works on veterans in humanities are also accepted.

The Farabi award is periodic, with its first edition held in 2007 and the latest in 2017, and it’s international, providing “an opportunity for scientists, researchers, artists, and cultural and scientific institutions in the world to exchange opinions,” introducing "Iran’s cultural, scientific, art and literary achievements to the world," and facilitating "the introduction of new global cultural achievements to Iranian researchers.”

The 10th edition of the Award will be held on Friday, 28th January at Iran International Conference Center in Tehran, during which 17 researchers will be honored for their selected works.

According to Farabi Award director, Hossein Mirzaei, this year’s edition of the Award received 5,649 submissions, with 477 of them submitted to the international section. He maintained that the 10th Farabi Award has received the highest number of submissions compared to its previous runs.

Of the 17 works selected and scheduled to be awarded on Friday, eight works were submitted by foreign researchers and scientists from France, Britain, Germany, Poland, Spain, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and India. The works are on Iranian studies and Islamic studies, he added.

Mirzaei further noted that most works dealt with topics on educational sciences, psychology, sport sciences, literature and linguistics, economic sciences, management and financial sciences.

Winners of the 9th Farabi Award in the international section were from Iraq, Ireland, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Afghanistan.