Salinger fans in Tehran to gather for his 100th birthday

‘One Day with Salinger’ will be held on Tuesday at Book City Cultural Center on Shahid Beheshti St. in Tehran to celebrate the famous American author's 100th birthday.

The event organizer, Homeira Afshar, told Mehr News correspondent that the Salinger Day in Iran will be held similar to the one organized in the United States by the Little, Brown and Company publishing house.

“The aim of organizing the event is to review Salinger’s works and hold discussions on his style of writing, the simplicity and complexity of it, but of course about his isolation and secretive life, too,” said Afshar. “We will specifically talk in length about ‘The Catcher in the Rye’, but will also discuss his other works, such as ‘Franny and Zooey’ and his short stories.”

According to her, the event includes lectures and multimedia programs, and a number of actors have been invited to give the gathering their rendition of some parts of Salinger’s novels.

‘One Day with Salinger’ will be held at 16:30 to 19:30 on Tuesday concurrent with the author’s 100th birthday on January 1 at Book City Cultural Center on Shahid Beheshti St. in Tehran.

