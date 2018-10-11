ICT links ensure peaceful ties in region: Iran ICT min.

He made the remarks Thursday in Ashgabat addressing the 11th International Conference on Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies and Broadcasting Equipment, called ‘TurkmenTEL 2018’.

Touching upon Iranian President’s theory of building ‘a more powerful region’, he said that Iran is determined to materialize this theory with the help of its northern neighbors and that increasing ICT cooperation with them is among the main priorities of the Islamic Republic.

Information Technology connects people, facilitates trade and economic growth and is one of the main tools for promoting human security indicators in societies, said the Iranian minister, adding that Iran is fully ready to enhance cooperation with CIS member states in fields such as promoting e-trade, and building satellites.

Elsewhere, pointing to the US unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran, he said that unilateralism and use of sanctions in today’s international system are doomed to fail. The bright side of the sanctions is that Iran is going to reduce its dependence on Western and American Internet Service Providers (ISPs), he added.

The 11th International Conference on Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies, and Broadcasting Equipment, called ‘TurkmenTEL 2018’ for short, kicked off on Wednesday in Ashgabat and will end today. The conference and exhibition features new technologies, highlight investment opportunities for the development of telecommunications networks in Turkmenistan and improves the main fiber-optic networks, terrestrial and satellite broadcasting.

