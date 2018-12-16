Over 1mn active websites with Iranian domain names on internet

The recent figures, in comparison with last year, indicate the register of over 50,000 new domains in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (Mar. 21 – Dec. 21).

According to the report, the ‘.ir’ domain name is in the lead, and the ‘net.ir’ has been the least registered domain name among the Iranian websites.

Currently, 1,200,436 websites with a ‘.ir’ domain are active on the internet, which is the highest number of Iranian websites registered with this domain name.

Meanwhile, the number of government websites registered with the ‘gov.ir’ domain name stands at 235.

‘co.ir’ with 3980 websites, 'ac.ir' with about 1362 websites, ‘sch.ir’ with 274 websites, 'org.ir' with 305 websites, and 'id.ir' with 494 websites are the other popular Iranian domain names in use.

It is said that Iran has the highest number of active domain names not only in the Middle East region, but it has also surpassed countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Turkey, Slovakia, Greece, and Finland, and is among the four top countries in terms of domain name growth with an annual growth of 45 percent.

