Iran, Russia discuss intl. information security in Tehran

Iranian and Russian delegations held a meeting on Tuesday in Tehran to discuss cooperation on international information security. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholamhossein Dehghani on the Iranian side, and Russian presidential envoy for international cooperation in information security Andrey Krutskikh.

During the meeting, the sides conferred on a wide range of topics of mutual interest relevant to international information security, and voiced their concerns over the challenges and threats of misusing information and communications technology.

The two sides also addressed the issues related to confronting the misuse of ICTs for criminal and terrorist purposes.

Iran and Russian Federation also highlighted the significance of continuing cooperation in international information security with the key role of the United Nations.

The two countries further called for cementing bilateral cooperation and agreed on continuation of regular talks aimed at institutionalizing this cooperation.

