Exchange of Internet traffic inside Iran hits 800 Gbit/s

The exchange of Internet traffic inside Iran has increased from 263 Gbit/s since June 2017 to 800 Gbit/s in January 2019, making up 50% of the country’s total Internet traffic, ICT deputy Minister Hamid Fattahi said Tuesday.

He maintained that the increase in the Internet traffic exchange is thanks to services rendered to users on the National Information Network in the format of video and online transport services.

Fattahi also announced the inauguration of a project to increase the country’s IP network to a capacity of 18.5Tb/s in the near future.

