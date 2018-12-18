  1. Politics
18 December 2018 - 17:14

Iran hopeful about reaching agreement on Syrian Constitution Committee

Iran hopeful about reaching agreement on Syrian Constitution Committee

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he is hopeful about reaching an agreement with Russia and Turkey on the formation of Syrian Constitution Committee.

Arriving in Geneva today to meet with his Turkish and Russian counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergey Lavrov, he was asked about the prospects of concluding a deal on the Syrian issue. “I hope so,” Reuters quoted Zarif as telling reporters in response.

Hosted by UN's current Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, foreign ministers of three guarantor states are gathering in Geneva to confer on the formation of Syrian Constitution Committee.

According to reports, Turkey, Russia, and Iran will present the list of candidates for the Committee in this round of talks.

The UN-backed constitutional committee will include 50 members chosen by Damascus, 50 by the opposition and 50 by the United Nations. The constitution will pave the way for elections aimed at turning the page on seven years of war.

MAH/PR

News Code 140649

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News