‘Lotus’ makes it to finals at Macedonia's Winter Apricots

'Lotus' depicts the survival of one island after a dam flooded a village in northern Iran. It is an "intimate look at the daily routine of an Iranian woman who has survived modestly for twelve years alone in a house at the base of the mountain. She waits for permission to visit the island, which has a grave on it."

Winter Apricots: Prilep International Film Festival is a newborn, emerging and independent festival in its second edition, born by the meeting of a Macedonian architect and an Italian Filmmaker wishing to bring in Prilep, a small town in Macedonia, a quality cultural event.

'Lotus' has been screened at seven international festivals so far, among them are the 2018 Duhok International Film Festival in Dahuk City, Iraqi Kurdistan, the 24th LA Film Festival in the United States, the 21st Cervino Cinemountain International Festival in Italy, Royal Cornwall Polytechnic Society, known as The Poly, in England, 15th edition of Kinofilm International Short Film and Animation Festival in Manchester, and 22nd Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival in Czech Republic.

It has won the special jury award at the 11th Cinema Verite festival and Best Short Documentary award at the 10th Iran Documentary Independent Award.

