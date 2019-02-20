  1. Culture
Iranian Film Week opens in Macedonia

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Film Week kicked off in the Republic of North Macedonia on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 40th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and was welcomed by cinema enthusiasts.

The event will screen 6 Iranian feature movies in Skopje, the capital city of North Macedonia.

Iranian Ambassador to Macedonia Hossein Karimi attended the event and addressed the audiences on the human and moral achievements of the Islamic Revlution.

"Iran's Islamic Revolution emphasizes human and moral issues more than anything else; and that's why our country has a long track record in art, especially cinema," Karimi added.

Currently, Iran is among the top five countries in the cinema industry, and more than 100 films are produced annually in Iran, he added.

The Iranian Film Week will continue in Skopje until February 23, and films by Abbas Kiarostami, Majid Majidi and Kambouzia Partovi will be screened in the event.

'The Children of Heaven' by Majid Majidi, 'Café Transit' by Kambozia Partovi, 'Where Is the Friend's Home?' by Abbas Kiarostami, 'Where Are My Shoes?' by Kiumars Pourahmad, 'Don't Be Embarassed' by Reza Maghsoudi, and 'Don't Be Tired!' by Seyed Mohammadreza Alipayam are the six movies to be displayed in the event.

