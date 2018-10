The Iranian documentary narrates the story of an old women who has been waiting for 12 years to get permission to set foot on an island and visit its sole resident.

The 6th edition of the event kcked off on October 20 and will wrap up on October 27 in which different films from all across the world will compete in different genres.

The documentary has already been screened at different international festivals in Italy, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

