‘Lotus’ to be screened at The Poly in UK

‘Lotus’ has made it into the screening program of 'The Poly' cinema event, along with five other films from Brazil, US, Norway, Germany, and India. The Iranian title will go on screen on October 20.

The Iranian documentary narrates the story of an old women who has been waiting for 12 years to get permission to set foot on an island and visit its sole resident.

The Royal Cornwall Polytechnic Society, commonly known as The Poly, is an educational, cultural and scientific charity, as well as a local arts and cinema venue, based in Cornwall, England, United Kingdom.

‘Lotus’ has already taken part at the 24th LA Film Festival in the United States, and the 21st Cervino Cinemountain International Festival in Italy.

MS/4430700