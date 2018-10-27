Two Iranian titles go to Ji.hlava Filmfest. in Czech Republic

The international competition section of the 22nd Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival includes two Iranian films, ‘Things We Do Not Say’ directed by Ali Razi and ‘Lotus’ directed by Mohammadreza Vatandoust.

‘Things We Do Not Say’ is about a group of actors and actresses who decide to work on an unfinished play after many years.



"Is there a void from which the sense emerges? Can we fill the emptiness by a reality, our own reality? The images that we remember, are they the same images, or reflections of those images?", reads the director’s statement on the film.

‘Lotus’ by Mohammadreza Vatandoust depicts the survival of one island after a dam flooded a village in northern Iran. It is an "intimate look at the daily routine of an Iranian woman who has survived modestly for twelve years alone in a house at the base of the mountain. She waits for permission to visit the island, which has a grave on it."

Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival is a documentary film festival in Jihlava, Czech Republic, normally held in late October.

The 22nd edition of the festival will run from 25 to 30 October 2018.

MS/4441348