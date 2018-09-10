‘Lotus’ goes to 24th LA Film Festival

Vatandoust’s documentary ‘Lotus’ is the sole representative of the Iranian cinema at the 24th LA Film Festival, enjoying its third international screening, after taking part at the 25th Sheffield International Documentary Festival in the UK and the 21st Cervino Cinemountain International Festival in Italy.

If ‘Lotus’ wins at the LA Film Festival, it will be qualified for 2019 Academy Awards.

The Iranian documentary narrates the story of an old women who has been waiting for 12 years to get permission to set foot on an island and visit its sole resident.

The LA Film Festival, according to the event’s website, is a “premiere platform for the exhibition of select new works from emerging and established independent storytellers with unique voices and innovative visions.”

The 24th edition of LA Film Festival will be held on 20-28 September 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

