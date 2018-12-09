Iran exports through Kurdistan province borders rise by 110%

The Chairman of Kurdistan province’s Industry, Mine, and Trade administration Mohammad Darawazmi said on Sunday that during the first 8 months of the new Iranian year of 1397 (beginning on March 21, 2018) $ 497 million worth of goods was exported through the province’s border crossings, indicating 110% growth compared to the same period last year.

Darawazmi added that the export destinations for Iranian-made products were Iraqi Kurdistan region, Afghanistan, UAE, Russian Federation, and Pakistan, with Iraq as the top destination which imported 98.7% of the exported goods.

Furthermore, the leading items exported through the western province’s border gates included fish grains, tomatoes and plastic products.

The official added that the value of each ton of exported goods stood at $ 703 each ton, which shows 400% compared to the same period last year.

He further added that major part of the exports was carried out through Bashmagh border crossing in Marivan Governorate and Seyranband crossing in Baneh.

KI/4479669