Exports through Kurdistan province's border gates grow by 63%

Bakhtiar Rahmanipour, the director-general of Kurdistan Province Customs Office, said on Monday “during the first 10 months, a total of 1.9 million tons of goods worth $ 1.352 352 million was recorded to have been exported through the provincial customs checkpoints, indicating 63% compared to the corresponding period last year.”

According to Rahmanipour, Bashmagh customs office in Marivan Governorate reported exports of 619,243 tons of goods worth $591.915 million during the first nine months of Iranian year of 1397(Mar. 21- Dec. 22, 2018).

He added that the volume and value of exports through Bashmagh crossing showed 102% and 107% growths, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

During the same period, 234,023 tons of goods worth $170.15 million was exported through Seyranband border crossing in Baneh Governorate, indicating 53% increase in terms of volume and 241% increase in terms of its value.

Meanwhile, he noted that the volume and value of the exports through all border crossings in the western province, which borders Iraqi Kurdistan, rose by 45% and 63% compared to the same period last year.

