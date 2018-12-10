Iranian firms welcomed to invest in Iraq

National Investment Commission of Iraq is the most important domestic and foreign playmaking body in this country which plays a leading role in boosting trade and business in Iraq.

He made the above remarks in his meeting with Hassan Danaeifar Adviser to First Vice President and Secretary of Iran Economic Development Headquarters with Iraq and Syria and added, “Iraqi government welcomes presence of Iranian companies for investing in this country.”

Presently, vast fields of economic cooperation have been provided between the two countries especially participation of Iran’s private sector in the reconstruction and investment trend in Iraq.”

In this meeting, it was agreed that Iranian side should submit the names of its prestigious companies to Iraqi side.

In his first visit to Baghdad, Secretary of Iran Economic Development Headquarters with Iraq and Syria met and held talks with Osama al-Nujaifi, one of Sunni Arab political leaders, and reviewed the general situations of Iraq as well as trend of formation of the government in this country.

For his part, Hasan Danaeifar Adviser to the First Vice President also explained a comprehensive report on the economic potentials and capabilities of Iran in countering US unilateral and illegal sanctions and emphasized on the high power and strength of the Islamic Republic of Iran to move out of sanctions.

He also met and held talks with Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment and exchanged their views on the relevant field.

He revealed Iran’s readiness for dispatching medical staff, equipping hospitals and setting up drug and medicine production units in neighboring Iraq and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high capability that can meet about 94 percent of its pharmaceutical needs inside the country.”

Danaeifar stated that his country is ready to meet pharmaceutical demands of neighboring Iraq.

In this meeting, Iraj Masjedi Iranian Ambassador to Iraq accompanied Danaeifar Adviser to First Vice President.

MA/IRN83129135