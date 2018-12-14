Iraq sets highest participation record at Iran EXPO 2018

Naser Behzad said that Iraqi merchants from different provinces are visiting various sections of Iran EXPO 2018 to enhance the level of trading between the two countries.

He went on to say that businessmen from 80 different Asian, African, and European countries are participating in this year’s edition of Iran EXPO.

The third edition of Iran EXPO, Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, kicked off on Thursday in Tehran’s Shahr-e-Aftab International Fairground and it will go through December 15.

According to Majid Takbiri, the director of Iran EXPO, 260 Iranian companies are presenting their latest products in 12 categories of food industry, agriculture, automotive, handicrafts, industrial parts, electricity and energy, carpets, textiles, leather and apparel, household appliances, cellulosic health products, medical and hospital equipment, and construction industries.

