Exports to Pakistan register 59% increase in 8 months

According to Mahmoud Haji Yousefipour, Iran’s commercial attaché to Pakistan, the figure shows a %58 hike in comparison with the $539 million exports in the similar time span of the past year.

The official noted that the trade volume between the two neighboring states exceeded $1 billion during the eight-month period with Iran sitting atop in exports. The Islamic Republic’s trade balance with Pakistan currently stands at 665, he added.

Tiles, ceramics, cement, mineral fuels, distillation products, fruits, nuts, organic chemicals, plastics, iron and steel, soaps, lubricants, waxes, and candles are among the goods Iran sends to Pakistan.

