Iraq welcomes participation of Iranian firms for reconstruction: minister

He made the remarks in Baghdad in a Sunday meeting with Hassan Danaeifar, an advisor to First Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and chairman of the Iranian committee on the development of economic relations with Syria and Iraq.

The two officials discussed the latest status of bilateral ties and topics of mutual interests, including ways to arrange for the payments of Iranian companies.

For his part, Danaeifar said that Iranian firms are ready to cooperate in the reconstruction process of Iraq which is damaged by the war on ISIL terrorists.

Danaeifar is slated to meet with high-ranking Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi during his three-day visit to the country.

