Iran expects Pakistan to step up crackdown on terrorists

According to the official website of Iranian Ministry of Interior, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli called his Pakistani counterpart Shehryar Afridi on Saturday afternoon to follow up on the case of abducted Iranian border guards who were then taken across the border into Pakistan by a terrorist group on October 16.

During the phone conversation, which came two days after the Iranian interior minister penned a letter to his Pakistani counterpart on the same issue, Rahmani Fazli said that "the Iranian military and law enforcement forces are ready to work together with the Pakistani side to reach the common goal of securing shared borders,” adding that it is expected of Pakistan to gather intelligence for the pursuit and crackdown on terrorist groups.

The Pakistani Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi, for his part, expressed his regret over the hostage taking incident and ensured his Iranian counterpart that his country will spare no efforts to secure the release of the abducted Iranian border guards.

Afridi said that Pakistani reconnaissance planes are monitoring the suspects and have good operational cooperation with Iranian forces in that regard.

Elsewhere, the Iranian interior minister called on the Pakistani government to facilitate the dispatch of Pakistani pilgrims who intend to travel to Iraq to attend Arbaeen ceremony through Iranian territories.

Rahmani Fazli further stressed that all facilities are prepared and necessary measures have been taken to transfer the Pakistani pilgrims to Iraq through certain border gates.

