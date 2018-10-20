Gen. Bagheri urges arrest of Iranian guards’ abductors by Pakistan

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Force, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, held a telephone conversation with Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, Qamar Javed Bajwa, to discuss the abduction of a number of Iranian border guards by a terrorist group near the Pakistan-Iran border point of Mirjaveh on October 16.

During the call, Gen. Bagheri said Iran expects Pakistan Armed Forces to take necessary measures for the immediate release of the abducted Iranian border guards with respect to bilateral agreements between the two countries’ armed forces aimed at establishing security on shared borders.

The Pakistani general, for his part, voiced regret over the incident and briefed Bagheri on his country’s measures for pursuing and arresting the terrorists. He voiced hope that the measures taken by Pakistan’s security and police forces would lead to the arrest of the terrorists and the release of the abducted border guards as soon as possible.

Gen. Bagheri then highlighted the need for a stronger presence of Pakistani forces on shared borders with Iran in order to strengthen security in these areas and prevent terrorist activities.

