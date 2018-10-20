  1. Politics
20 October 2018 - 13:58

Gen. Bagheri urges arrest of Iranian guards’ abductors by Pakistan

Gen. Bagheri urges arrest of Iranian guards’ abductors by Pakistan

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Maj. Gen. Bagheri has called on Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to take urgent and decisive measures for the arrest of the terrorists who abducted and transferred 14 Iranian border guards to Pakistan.

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Force, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, held a telephone conversation with Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, Qamar Javed Bajwa, to discuss the abduction of a number of Iranian border guards by a terrorist group near the Pakistan-Iran border point of Mirjaveh on October 16.

During the call, Gen. Bagheri said Iran expects Pakistan Armed Forces to take necessary measures for the immediate release of the abducted Iranian border guards with respect to bilateral agreements between the two countries’ armed forces aimed at establishing security on shared borders.

The Pakistani general, for his part, voiced regret over the incident and briefed Bagheri on his country’s measures for pursuing and arresting the terrorists. He voiced hope that the measures taken by Pakistan’s security and police forces would lead to the arrest of the terrorists and the release of the abducted border guards as soon as possible.

Gen. Bagheri then highlighted the need for a stronger presence of Pakistani forces on shared borders with Iran in order to strengthen security in these areas and prevent terrorist activities.

MS/4435480

News Code 138856

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News