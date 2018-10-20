Iran-Pakistan ties are unwavering: Iranian envoy

Mehdi Honardoost made the remarks on Saturday in a meeting with Pakistani media activists, during which he also said that Iran always attaches great importance to its neighbors, adding that the two countries have a lot in common to strengthen regional cooperation.

Honardoost further warned that focusing too much on differences would make it all the easier for outside powers to expand their presence and intervention in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to developing bilateral economic relations between the two countries despite many obstacles ahead, including lack of banking channels, ensuring that the economic relations between Tehran and Islamabad can reach $5 billion from the current level of $500 million.

Furthermore, the Iranian ambassador pointed to the role that the two countries’ media can play in bringing the two nations closer to each other, stressing that the long-standing cultural-historical relations can make the Pakistani youth immune against the negative effects of Western culture.

Honardoost said that Iranian scientists are ahead of their Western rivals in some scientific fields such as nano and biotechnology, adding that Iran welcomes the transfer of its knowledge to Pakistani researchers.

He also emphasized that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has great interest in the Muslim nation of Pakistan, adding that Ayatollah Khamenei has always been advising Iranian officials to intensify their efforts to expand ties with Pakistan.

The Iranian ambassador further referred to the transfer of Iran’s natural gas to Pakistan through the IP project, stressing that Iran can easily solve Pakistan's energy shortage.

KI/IRN83072318