Iran, Pakistan annual trade capacity at over $5bn

The governor of the largest Pakistani province, Balochistan, made the remarks in a meeting with members of Iranian delegation participating at Iran-Pakistan Border Trade Committee, headed by the Head of Sistan and Baluchestan province Industry, Mine and trade Organization Nader Mirshekar.

He said the economic relations between Iran and Pakistan will go through a new phase of development in the near future.

With the expansion of legal transactions, not only revenues of the two governments will increase, but also the less developed regions will gain a better chance for grow, and the spread of terrorism will be prevented, Yasinzai maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he voiced support for organizing a trade exhibition between Iran and Pakistan in Zahedan and Quetta.

He then called for facilitating visa issuance aimed at more familiarity between the two nations and booming bilateral tourism.

For his part, Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quetta, Mohammad Rafiei said that development of neighboring provinces in various fields is the most important factor behind progress and prevention of extremism and terrorism.

