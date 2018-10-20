‘With Me’ to vie at Ireland’s Kerry Filmfest.

‘With Me’ directed by Azadeh Ghochagh is a five-minute, black and white film narrating the indecisive story of a young girl who is trying to run away from her past.

The 19th Kerry Film Festival (KFF) takes place in Killarney, Co. Kerry from 17th - 21st October 2018.

The Irish film festival, according to the event’s website, is “renowned for celebrating the work of emerging filmmaking talent through a well established short film competition that has been supported and endorsed by luminaries from the world of film such as Cillian Murphy, director Paul Greengrass, Jeremy Irons, Liam Neeson, and Gabriel Byrne.

‘With Me’ has recently taken part at the 14th Annual 2018 Ellensburg Film Festival in the US.

