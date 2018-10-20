‘Like a Good Kid’ goes to 2 Oscar-affiliated festivals

‘Like a Good Kid’ will take part in the 29th Foyle Film Festival in Ireland, scheduled for 16-20 November 2018. The Foyle Film Festival has been an Oscar-affiliated festival since 1999, and enjoys BAFTA recognition since 2009.

Vazir Daftari’s short film will also vie at the 16th Tirana International Film Festival in Albania, slated for 2-9 November 2018. Recipients of the Tirana International Film Festival Best Short Film will be eligible for consideration in the Animated Short Film/Live Action Short Film category of the Academy Award.

Directed by Arian Vazir Daftari and produced by Majid Barzegar, ‘Like a Good Kid’ is about Sara who babysits Matin (a 6 year old boy) whilst his mother is at work. In the morning Matin tells Sara a story of a fight with his mother from the night before which puts in motion a series of events that will change Matin and Sara for the rest of their lives.

The 20-minute film had its international premiere at the Cinéfondation section of the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

