Iranian film joins other Oscar contenders at Asian World Filmfest.

According to Indiewire, 14 Oscar and 7 Golden Globes submissions are included in the screening program of the fourth Annual Asian World Film Festival, scheduled for October 24 to November 1 in Los Angeles, California.

‘No Date, No Signature’ by Vahid Jalilvand, which will represent Iranian cinema in the Foreign-Language section of the 2019 Academy Awards, will vie with other Oscar contenders at the American film festival.

The drama narrates the story of a forensic pathologist Dr. Kaveh Nariman (played by Amir Aghaei), a principled and virtuous man, who gets involved in an accident and faces a dilemma of whether he is responsible for the death of a child or if the cause of death is unrelated to his doing.

Some of the movie’s international awards include: Best Director and Best Actor Award for Navid Mohammadzadeh at the Venice Horizons sections of the 74th Venice Film Festival; Best Film Award at the Brussels International Film Festival; Best Director at Russia’s Mirror International Film Festival; Audience Award and Best Actor Award at the 18th Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival in Spain; and Grand Prize of 2017 Chicago International Film Festival.

Other Oscar titles that made it into the AWFF competition program include “Sobibor” (Russia), “Cake” (Pakistan), “Buffalo Boys” (Singapore), “Namme” (Georgia), “Ghost Hunting” (Palestine), “The Signal Rock” (Philippines), “The Journey” (Iraq), “Operation Red Sea” (Hong Kong), “Village Rockstars” (India), and “Panchayat” (Nepal). Out-of-competition titles are Cannes entry “Burning” (South Korea), “No Bed of Roses” (Bangladesh), and “The Great Buddha” (Taiwan).

The competition will be judged by a jury led by actress-producer Vivian Wu.

The AWFF brings a broad selection of over 50 Asian countries to Los Angeles to showcase the region’s filmmakers and strengthen ties between Asia’s film industry and Hollywood, according to Indiewire.

