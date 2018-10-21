‘Whole to Part’ goes to Copenhagen Short Filmfest.

‘Whole to Part’ will take part in the competition section of 6th Copenhagen Short Film Festival in Denmark, scheduled for November 8 – 11, 2018.

CSFF, according to the event’s website, focuses especially on showcasing short films that explore the art form, and are not just a short version of a feature length film.

'Whole to Part' has recently won the Best Film Award at the Lucania Film Festival in Italy.

The 12-minute short film tells the story of a dictator's iron statue. While they topple the statue and melt it into smaller objects, it continues its existence among people after the icon's metamorphosis.

