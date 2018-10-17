  1. Culture
17 October 2018 - 15:26

‘Beloved’ goes to world's largest doc festival ‘IDFA’

‘Beloved’ goes to world's largest doc festival ‘IDFA’

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – 'Beloved' by Iranian director Yaser Talebi has made it into the screening program of 31st International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in the Netherlands.

‘Beloved’ follows an 82-year-old strong-minded woman, Firouzeh, in her work across the seasons as she tells the story of her life as a herder, hard and solitary, but still much preferable to a comfortable life among people.

The 63-minute film will compete in the mid-length documentary section with 11 other titles from US, Poland, Russia, Norway, Spain, France, Uruguay and Serbia.

Another Iranian title, 'The Rock' directed by Hamid Jafari, will take part at the panorama section of IDFA.

The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) is the world's largest documentary film festival held annually since 1988 in Amsterdam. Over a period of twelve days, it screens more than 300 films, sells more than 250,000 tickets and welcomes more than 3,000 guests.

The 2018 edition of the IDFA will be held on 14-24 November.

MS/4432844

News Code 138802
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News