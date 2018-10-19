Iran’s sanctions, US most serious foreign policy mistake

He pointed out that the US has isolated itself in the international arena as a result of imposition of sanctions unilaterally against the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding, “the current sanctions imposed on Iran are not the toughest sanctions rather it is the most serious mistake done in US foreign policy.”

Speaking in a conference entitled ‘Perspective and Development of Iran-UK Trade Relations’ held on Thursday night in London, Straw said, “British government backs Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) wholeheartedly.”

He referred to the recent remark of John Bolton the White House Security Adviser, saying that recent sanctions imposed on Iran is the toughest one, and said, “in his [Bolton] opinion, these sanctions are the most retaliatory sanctions imposed on Iran while they [sanctions] have targeted poor and disadvantaged people of the country to a great extent.”

Straw reiterated that current sanctions imposed on Iran is the most serious mistake in US foreign policy.

