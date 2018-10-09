Iran ranks 12th in global egg production

According to Deputy Agriculture Minister Morteza Rezaei, the country’s egg production will amount to 500,000 tons in the current fiscal year (ends on March 20, 2019).

The figure indicates that the per capita egg production stands at 6.25 kilograms in the country, with a population of over 80 million.

This is while, he added, each Iranian consumes 185 to 198 eggs or per year, which is below the average for many other countries and brings a surplus in the domestic market.

The official stressed the need to take effective measures including better quality and health supervision so as to enhance the exports of the surplus eggs, because it is inevitable and highly important to have a bigger share in international markets.

According to him, Iran is among the main suppliers of egg in the region and many countries choose Iranian egg.

According to Farzad Talakesh, s the secretary-general of Iran’s Association of Producers of Egg-Laying Hen, Iran’s egg exports boomed in the fiscal 2015-16 when the country exported some 95,000 tons of eggs to Afghanistan, Iraq and Oman, registering a 52,000-ton increase year-on-year. However, the figure dwindled to 40,000 a year later.

Other measures such as tax exemption or providing export incentives can also help exporters gain a considerable share in the regional markets.

