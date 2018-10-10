‘Pet Man’ to vie at China Intl. Green Film Week

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

The Iranian animated piece will be screened at the 10th China International Green Film Week in Beijing, scheduled for October 10 – 14, 2018.

The festival’s mission is “to carry the memories via films, to protect the future via cameras.” According to the festival’s website, China International Green Film Week is a “large-scale film culture event held by Chinese filmmakers to raise awareness of animal, nature and environment protection.”

In its previous screenings, ‘Pet Man’ has won some international awards including an award for best animated film at NEZ International Film Festival in India, best characterization award in Kent’s Canterbury Festival, best animation award at the Largo International Film Festival in Switzerland, the award for best animated eco film at International Animation Film Festival Golden Kuker in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and Best Animation Short Film award at the 2nd Sao Paulo Times Film Festival.

