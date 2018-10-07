‘Alphabet’ to compete at Spain’s FICEE

‘Alphabet’ will compete with 30 other titles at the 8th edition of FICEE - Festival Internacional de Cine Educativo y Espiritual de Ciudad Rodrigo (Ciudad Rodrigo International Festival of Educational and Spiritual Cinema) from 9-17 November 2018 in Salamanca, Spain.

The short animated piece had recently taken part at Kenya’s 11th FilmAid Film Festival in September.

Among its already impressive collection of awards is the most recent Best Animation award at the 3rd Revolution Me Film Festival in New York, US.

The 6-minute animated piece narrates the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth. The animation depicts a nation that has forgotten the alphabet to life, cannot see, cannot hear, and cannot speak, but the words are waiting for them impatiently.

FICEE, according to the event’s website, aims to “disseminate artistic films with moral principles and educational, social and spiritual messages.”

