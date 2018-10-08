‘Empty View’ selected as finalist at Bengals International

Directed by Ali Zareh, ‘Empty View’ has been selected as a finalist in the best animation category at the 4th edition of Bengals International Film Festival in India.

‘Empty View’ is the story of a mother waiting for her son to come back home from war.

The animated piece has recently won two awards at the third Best Short Fest in Canada, and the third Great Message International Film Festival in India.

The 4th Bengals International will be held on December 21 in Bangalore, India.

