Iranian shorts win 3 awards at Italy’s Religion Today Filmfest.

The festival’s jury mention for short film in the international section and the special mention in memory of Davide Zordan went to Iranian short film ‘It Rains Slowly’ by Saeid Nejati.

‘It Rains Slowly’ is set in Turkey just before the coup d’état 1980, narrating the story of a teacher who teaches his students about freedom and how to resist injustice.

‘Return’ by Shahriar Pourseyedian won the special mention in the New Outlooks section of the Italian festival.

The film is about a man named Rahim who returns to his homeland after 23 years in prison to meet with his brother.

Iran was participating in the 21st edition of Religion Today with seven short films, which also included 'Forouzan’ by Mirabbas Khosravinejad, ‘A Few Knots Away’ by Mansour Forouzesh, 'Genesis’ by Abtin Mozafari, and ‘6 Times Human’ by Pourya Dailar.

Religion Today Film Festival, according to the event’s website, “promotes a journey exploring the differences, both in religious practices and beliefs and in cinematic styles and languages, towards a mutual enrichment through reciprocal knowledge and comparison.”

The 21st edition of the festival was held on 5-10 October 2018 in Trento, Italy.

MS/4427411