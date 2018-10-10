‘Whole to Part’ goes to Turkey, Argentina

‘Whole to Part’ will take part in the competition section of 14th Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina, scheduled for 11-12 October 2018.

The Iranian short film will then participate at the panorama section of İzmir International Short Film Festival in Turkey, to be held on October 30 to November 4, 2018.

The 12-minute short film tells the story of a dictator's iron statue. While they topple the statue and melt into smaller objects, it keeps existing among people after the icon's metamorphosis.

'Whole to Part' has recently won the Best Film Award at the Lucania Film Festival in Italy.

