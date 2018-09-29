‘Alphabet’ wins Best Animation at US’ Revolution Me Filmfest.

The 6-minute animated piece narrates the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth. The animation depicts a nation that has forgotten the alphabet to life, cannot see, cannot hear, and cannot speak, but the words are waiting for them impatiently.

According to the event’s website, Revolution Me Film Festival, a non-profit organization, is designed to showcase ideas "at point" in contemporary independent film and find a place for them in a conservative cinema and social environment.

The third edition of the event was held on 21-24 September 2018 in New York, US.

‘Alphabet’ has so far joined some international film events, winning a number of awards, including the best short film award at the 5th Sayulita Film Festival in Mexico, the Best Experimental and Animation award at the 6th Speechless Film Festival as well as the 15th Southside Film Festival in the US, and the 5th edition of Tripoli Film Festival in Lebanon.

