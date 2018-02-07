‘Alphabet’ wins 2 awards at Mexican, American filmfests.

TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – Iranian short animation ‘Alphabet’ directed by Kianoush Abedi has snatched two awards at 5th Speechless Film Festival in US and 5th Festival Sayulita in Mexico.

The 6-minute animated piece ‘Alphabet’, directed by Kianoush Abedi, narrates the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth. The animation depicts a nation that has forgotten the alphabet to life, cannot see, cannot hear, and cannot speak, but the words are waiting for them impatiently.

In its latest screenings, ‘Alphabet’ managed to win the Best Short Animation award at the 5th Festival Sayulita in Mexico running through Jan. 31- Feb. 4, as well as the Best Experiential Animation award at the 5th Speechless Film Festival in Minnesota, US, to be held on 12-14 April, 2018.

Speechless is an international festival inspired by the art of visual storytelling.

'Alphabet' has also been shortlisted as a semi-finalist at the 2018 San Mauro Torinese Internatioanl Film Festival (STIFF) in Italy.

