‘Alphabet’ makes it to finals at ORION Intl. Filmfest.

‘Alphabet’ has also been accepted into the Inshort Film Festival 2018 which is underway in Lagos of Nigeria on December 20-22.

The event is screening international short films from different genres with a strong focus on Nigerian and German short films. The festival is targeted at emerging film makers, student film makers and tele-movies of up to 30 minutes length. Filmmakers from Nigeria are invited to submit their short films to compete for the public audience award. The theme of the festival is GOOD THINKING, GOOD MOVIES!

The 6-minute animated piece ‘Alphabet’ narrates the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth. The animation depicts a nation that has forgotten the alphabet to life, cannot see, cannot hear, and cannot speak, but the words are waiting for them impatiently.

It has made it to finals at ORION International Film Festival in Australia, which is dedicated to finding original thought-provoking films which push the boundaries of storytelling.

The Australian festival features a broad range of genres catering for many filmmakers. Founded in Australia the ORION International Film Festival is an Online Competition aimed at recognizing original and inspiring films by independent and new filmmakers. ORION IFF aims to recognise and empower filmmakers across the Globe.

‘Alphabet’ has recently won Best Animation awards at the 3rd Revolution Me Film Festival, Artists Forum Festival of the Moving Image in New York, US, and the 8th FICEE Festival Internacional de Cine Educativo y Spiritual Ciudad Rodrigo.

