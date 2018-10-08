‘In the Crosshairs’ gets 4 nominations at Southampton Filmfest.

Produced by the Sooreh University in Tehran, the Iranian short animated piece 'In the Crosshairs' has received nominations in the four categories of Best Screenplay, Best Artistic Achievement, Best Original Score, and Best Sound Design in the animation section of the 7th edition of Southampton International Film Festival in the UK.

Directed by Marzieh Kheirkhah, the animation uses sand/powder technique, and is about a soldier who finds a bird nest with an egg in his tank gun. Despite his inner desire, he is forced to fight and blow up a village at his commander’s order.

The Southampton International Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing independent films, and includes 35-40 awards across all categories.

The 7th edition of the festival will be held on 17-21 October 2018 in Southampton, England, United Kingdom.

MS/4423388