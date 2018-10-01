6 missiles, 7 combat drones launched at Ahvaz attack ringleaders’ HQ

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has disclosed further details about the early morning missile and drone strikes on terrorists’ HQ in Syria’s eastern Euphrates, in response to the Ahvaz terrorist attack which killed 25 people and injured 69 others, including a four-year-old child and a disabled war veteran.

According to the statement, six medium-range ballistic missiles of Qiam and Zolfaghar class were launched from IRGC air force missile bases in western Iran at 2:00 AM on Monday, hitting the terrorists’ headquarters from a 570km distance.

The missile strikes were followed by seven combat drones bombing the positions of the terrorists affiliated to the global Arrogance.

The operation was codenamed 'Zarbat-e Muharram' (Muharram Strike).

The statement notes some received accurate reports indicating that a number of ringleaders and elements behind the recent terrorist attack in Ahvaz have been killed or injured in the airstrikes, along with their logistics centers and ammunition storage destroyed.

According to the statement, IRGC located the terrorists’ position in east of Syria after gathering evidence and intelligence on the recent terrorist attack in Ahvaz.

The statement linked the perpetrators of Ahvaz attack to US’ state terrorism in line with Israeli regime’s interests and reactionary states in the region.

The security of the Iranian nation is the red line for the armed forces, the IRGC statement concluded.

