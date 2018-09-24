Perpetrators of Ahvaz terrorist attack funded by UAE, Saudi regimes

A group of medal winners of the Islamic Republic of Iran's sports teams who participated in Asian Games 2018 held in Jakarta, Indonesia, met with Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, after performing the afternoon prayers, today (Monday) September 24, 2018.

Before making a few points to the athletes in presence, Ayatollah Khamenei described this year’s enthusiastic and significant presence of the Iranian nation in mourning ceremonies for Imam Hossain (AS) as meaningful and greater than previous years. He, then, recalled the terrorist attack in Ahvaz that took place two days ago, by saying “this heart-breaking event revealed once again that the Iranian nation faces many enemies in their prideful way towards progress and development.”

The true medals are you the champions who demonstrated the Iranian-Islamic identity to the world.

He called attacking the defenseless individuals a cowardly action, and reminded his audience “bravery is shown by the youth of Iran who have made significant contributions in science, defense and sports.”

He went on to say “according to reports, the cowardly attack was carried out by the same people who, whenever trapped in Syria or Iraq, US comes to save them. They are funded by Saudi and UAE regimes.” The Leader of the Revolution reiterated “undoubtedly, we will rigorously punish the masterminds behind the attack.”

Addressing the athletes, Ayatollah Khamenei maintained “you are the real [gold] medals; because the most valuable asset for a country that ensures its progress, is productive, devout, serious, talented and hard-working human force.”

The Leader of the Revolution mentioned that the accomplishments of the Iranian female and male medal winners in international competitions brought happiness to the free nations, while it infuriated the Front of Arrogance, adding “the heads of the arrogant powers are infuriated by every achievement of the Iranian nation in any area; hence, your victory is indeed a victory for the whole of the Iranian nation, and a defeat for the extensive front of the enemies of Iran. As a result, I am truly proud of you, and I wholeheartedly appreciate and thank you for your efforts.”

Referring to frequent efforts by the enemies to obscure important achievements made by the Iranian nation, in various arenas, Ayatollah Khamenei held “of course, your prideful victory before the eyes of hundreds of millions of people around the world is undeniable, and this feature magnifies the value of your work.”

Ayatollah Khamenei regarded the persisting scenes of athletes praying and prostrating to God after victory, Iranian female athletes’ Islamic modest dressing in the matches, and athletes offering their medals to the honored martyrs as proof of Iranian, Islamic and revolutionary identity and personality of the zealous Iranian athletes and stressed “hired athletes of some other countries are unable to show the identity of that nation; whereas, our Iranian athletes proudly represent the identity of the Iranian nation. What you do cannot be priced by any material calculations.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to the fact that some Iranian athletes have been threatened by certain foreign agencies and mentioned “being humble before the agents of the Arrogance brings no pride; thus, when faced with threats such as ‘if you do not participate in a certain match, or avoid doing a certain task, the federation will be disappointed with you’, you should not surrender to wrongful and invasive norms.”

Just like the Apartheid regime in South Africa, the Zionist regime will collapse.

Emphasizing on the fact that in the arena of sports no fear or compromise is acceptable; rather, bravery and progression are expected, he added “values and cultural customs cannot and should not be ignored. Undoubtedly, those who oppose the values of the Iranian nation are unable to do a single thing.”

Elaborating on the reasons behind Iranian athletes refraining from competing with the representatives of the Zionist Regime, Ayatollah Khamenei reminded his audience “since the 1979 Revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran never recognized the Zionist regime nor the Apartheid regime in South Africa. Of course, the Apartheid regime in South Africa collapsed and the usurper, fraudulent and apartheid Zionist regime will also collapse.”

Ayatollah KHamenei reiterated “the Islamic Republic of Iran will never compete with the representatives of the Zionist regime in any sports matches and we believe this action is a true form of championship.”

Ayatollah Khamenei advised the young athletes that, given the special attention the people give to the young athletes, they should be “humble, religious and revolutionary, they should keep moving forward and value family,” so that in the eyes of the people, these athletes can be a role model to follow in adopting “appropriate behavior, chastity and purity."

Finally, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarded the meeting with the medal-winners of the Islamic Republic of Iran's sports teams as very sweet and unforgettable, stating “sports championship, like the peak of a mountain, should encourage all the people to exercise and it should make doing sports look interesting and attractive to all.”

