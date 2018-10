In a Monday post on his Twitter account, Rezaei wrote that the missile strike of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps at headquarters of terrorists who were responsible for Ahvaz terror attack was a mere a flick to these perpetrators, adding that the main and actual strike is on the way.

IRGC fired six ground-to-ground missiles to terrorist headquarters in Syria’s eastern Euphrates on early hours of Monday, killing and injuring dozens of terrorists.

