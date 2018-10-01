Iran dismisses claims of IRGC missile drop in Kermanshah

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched six missiles at headquarters of terrorists in Syria’s eastern Euphrates from Kermanshah province on early hours of Monday, killing dozens of terrorists behind Ahvaz terror attack.

Moments after the incidents, some photos and videos went viral in social media, claiming that one of the IRGC’s missiles has dropped near a rural area in in Kermanshah province.

Dismissing the claims, Bazvand stressed that "absolutely no such incident has happened in that area."

