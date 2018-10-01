  1. Politics
1 October 2018 - 08:50

IRGC missiles hit HQ of Ahvaz terror attack ringleaders in eastern Euphrates

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – As announced by public relations of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the headquarters of terrorists behind Ahvaz terrorist attack has been hit by IRGC ground-to-ground missiles in Syria’s Eastern Euphrates.

On early hours of Monday, IRGC launched ground-to-ground missiles at the headquarters of the ringleaders behind the Ahvaz terrorist attack in Syria’s Eastern Euphrates.

According to early reports, a large number of Takfiri terrorists, responsible for the Ahvaz terror attack, have been killed or injured in the missile strikes.

The attack on a military parade in Ahvaz killed 25 people and injured over 60 others, including a journalist and a four-year-old child. 

Further information and details on the operation will be disclosed later.

Here are some early photos of the missile strikes:

