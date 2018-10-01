IRGC missiles inflicted considerable casualties on ISIL

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the remarks on Monday in relation to last nights' missile attack fired at ISIL terrorist group’s positions in the east of Syria by IRGC in retaliation for a recent terrorist attack in southern Iranian city of Ahvaz, which killed 24 and injured about 60 people.

“Based on the information we have received, there have been considerable casualties on ISIL and some of the commanders of the terrorist group have been killed,” Bagheri said.

The chief of general staff of Iranian armed forces said that information obtained by the Iranian intelligence sectors showed that the [ISIL] terrorist had relations with other anti-Islamic Revolution groups but ISIL directed the perpetrators behind Ahvaz attack from Deir-ez-Zor in eastern Syria.

He further said “what matters is that the Islamic Republic’s drones crossed one or two countries to reach the [ISIL-controlled] areas and conducted the operation successfully and the Islamic Republic’s missiles travelled long distances to reach their targets and landed on very small buildings and inflicted casualties.”

The Iranian top commander added that the targeted area is located in the east of Euphrates next to a US Army-controlled area.

