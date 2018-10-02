Walid Muallem hails Iran missile strikes on terrorist positions in Syria

Waild Muallem was speaking to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV network on Tuesday morning, which will be aired later today.

The Syrian Foreign Minister praised Iran's missile attack on terrorists’ targets in Syria’s Abu Kamal in retaliation for an attack on a military parade in southern Iranian city of Ahvaz, emphasizing that the missiles were fired in line with the fight against terrorism.

He once again described the cooperation with Iran as legitimate and in line with the territorial integrity of the Syrian government.

Meanwhile, Muallem said that the prolonging of the Syrian crisis is aimed at enabling Israel to block Syrian Army’s achievements in liberating areas controlled by terrorists.

The foreign minister also emphasized that Syria's air defense systems successfully repelled Israeli missiles and downed two-third of them. He expressed confidence that Syria would be able to defend its air space against Israeli aggression.

