Self-sacrificing IRGC forces' firm resolve to fight terrorism is appreciable: FM spox

Speaking durng his weekly press conference on Monday, Ghasemi expressed condolences over Ahvaz terrorist attack and strongly condemned the tragic incident; "fighting terrorism requires a global consensus in order to fully remove it in the world and our region," he noted.

"We hope that petrodollars and political jobbery between regional states and some extremist groups would not obstruct serious fight against terrorism," he said.

Ghasem expressed gratitude to all those who condemned the terrorist attack and conveyed their messages of condolences and sympathy to the Iranian people and government, adding "we consider this a positive step in the fight against terrorism."

This item is to be updated ...

LR/4417507