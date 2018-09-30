Iran judiciary sentences 3 to death over financial crimes

A special court was recently set up by Iranian judiciary to tackle economic corruption amid depreciation of Iranian national currency the rial against foreign currencies which is also referred to in Iran as ‘currency crisis.’

Speaking to reporters on Sunday Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i said that in relation to recent financial corruption in the foreign currency market, a number of 35 people have been sentenced so far.

Mohseni-Eje’i said that 3 people have been delivered death sentences for economic corruption charges, adding that their sentences are not certain yet and need the Supreme Court’s approval.

He said that the other 32 have been given different jail sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years.

Meanwhile, he vowed that fight against corruption will continue and the judiciary in cooperation with law enforcement will confront all who try to disrupt the market.

